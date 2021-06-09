Crowder baseball’s Chambers, Wilkerson named to All-America 1st Team

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team had a phenomenal season this year, making a deep run to the semifinal round of the NJCAA Division I World Series. But of course, they never would’ve made it that far without the talent on their team. Two of their players are being recognized for their contributions to the lineup this year. Infielder Logan Chambers and outfielder Landrey Wilkerson have both been named to the NJCAA Division I Baseball All-America 1st Team.

Wilkerson will be playing baseball at Arkansas next year, and Chambers, at Tennessee. Even though they’ll be moving forward from Crowder, they both recognize what a special season this was.

Chambers says, ” I think our whole team put in a lot of work and to have the run we did in the World Series, then speaking of the All-American and it coming out, it just added on to our accomplishments not for ourselves but for our team too, to have guys on that list, plus what we did in the semifinals and the run we had, it made it all even better.”

Wilkerson says, “It felt like home. It didn’t feel like a job, it was something that we got to go do every day. Every day was an opportunity to go get better. It was the best time of my life, it was so fun.”