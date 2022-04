NNEOSHO, Mo. — After sweeping Jefferson College on Friday, the Crowder Roughriders repeated history, defeating the Vikings twice again. Crowder took game one 17-7, and game two 13-2.

Though the Roughriders were trailing 4-1 after two innings, a pair of home runs kickstarted their offense and led to their six-inning victory. Josh Patrick had two home runs, while Kenny DiClemente, Jackson Cobb, and Landry Wilkerson each added one.