Crowder baseball shuts out Metropolitan in Region 16 Tournament win

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Landrey Wilkerson three run homer in the third inning was just the spark the Crowder College baseball team needed, getting the bats going in what ended up being a 6-0 Region 16 Tournament opening round win.

Centerfielder Clayton Gray and second baseman Logan Chambers helped add three more runs in the bottom of the fourth to give the Roughriders the 6-0 advantage, an advantage they’d hold until the end of the game.

Roughrider starter Dylan allowed 4 hits through 6 innings pitched, striking out 7 in the win.

Crowder will be back in action Friday in the tournament’s winners bracket, taking on Jefferson College. Jefferson defeated St. Charles 13-2 in Thursday’s opening round game.

First pitch Friday from Joe Becker Stadium is set for 3 pm.