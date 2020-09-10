Crissup named new head football coach at NEO A&M

MIAMI, Ok. — The NEO A&M football team has found themselves a new head coach.

Zach Crissup will take over the team officially, after being named the interim head coach following the departure of former head coach Zach Allen earlier this summer.

Crissup is familiar with the Golden Norseman program. He first joined the NEO coaching staff in 2010, specializing in linebackers and strength and conditioning. Following stints at Fairmont State and Missouri Southern, Crissup returned to NEO as a defensive coordinator in 2018.

While he’s been around the team before, Crissup isn’t relying on that to be successful.

“Miami has been home to me,” Crissup said. “This will be my eighth year. Familiarity is nice, but you don’t wan’t to stay in the familiarity. You want to move forward and get better and make things harder and learn more. But with the young men, we’ve got a great group of young men. It’s not necessarily my familiarity with them, it’s just their spirits, their work ethic, and their discipline is great. I’m excited about that.”

He said now the focus will turn to next season, and that he hopes the team will be able to return to structured practices soon.