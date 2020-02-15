Cougars sweep Warriors in Ozark 7 double header

JOPLIN, Mo. – A rivalry game on Valentine’s Day? That was the case at McAuley Catholic as the Warriors and Lady Warriors battled College Heights, but it would be the visitors claiming victory in both games.

The Lady Cougars would win 65-41 while the boys would win 56-48.

In the girls game, College Heights opened the game fast and would post a 16 point lead at the half before pulling away with their 21st victory of the season.

Big Ozark 7 matchup tonight as McAuley Catholic hosts College Heights. It’s rivalry basketball tonight! pic.twitter.com/TBc6k93H3g — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 15, 2020

Senior Emmy Colin would lead the Lady Cougars in scoring with 19 points. Catie Secker added 15 points and 7 rebounds, with 8 of her points coming in the final three minutes of the contest. Lainey Lett would also finish in double figures with 14 points.

College Heights (21-2, 5-0) tied their best regular season record with the win, and hold at least a share of the Ozark 7 Conference title. The Lady Cougars will still play Golden City and Sarcoxie to end their season.

The Lady Warriors (16-7) still have games at Bronaugh and at home against Thomas Jefferson left on the schedule.

As for the boys game it would be a game that only saw 5 points scored in the first 5 minutes of action.

On to the boys game…College Heights (14-8) taking on McAuley Catholic (5-17). pic.twitter.com/MmCLZ0UHll — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 15, 2020

McAuley would take the lead in the 2nd quarter and carry it into the half, but a great second half gave College Heights the victory.

The Cougars (15-8) will get a tough match up with the Golden City Eagles (20-2) in their next outing, only to end their season with another tough opponent in Sarcoxie (18-5).

McAuley (5-18) will play at Bronaugh in their next game and end their season against Thomas Jefferson at home.