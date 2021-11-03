Cougars on the hunt for district title against Fair Grove

The College Heights soccer team has proven to be a team that can make a run in the playoffs in class one. Their 8-0 win over Stover Tuesday showed they’re not a team you wanna mess with. They find themselves in the district final Thursday evening against Fair Grove. The team feels strongly about their play heading into the championship.

Head coach Scott Yount said, “Ultimately I think we just need to play our game. Something before every game we’ve been saying recently is sustain intensity, we’ve been at times coming off the field or coming on to the field a little lackadaisical, but last night we had a good showing.”

Rolen Sanderson said, “I feel pretty confident in our ability to play. I think our team’s pretty confident. I presume we can win if we play to our abilities.”

Benjamin Thomas said, “Sustain intensity, we just have to keep staying in the game no matter if we’re down or up, no matter what the lead or deficit is and if we just stay intense the whole game I think we can come out on top.”

Now obviously a team wants to be good on the field, but what about off the field as well? College Heights this year has really preached unity as a team.

Thomas said, “That’s something we’ve struggled with in the past is doing your own show, but this team really believes in unity and it’s definitely showing and I think if we keep on doing that, we can make it a long ways.”

Sanderson said, “We really trust each other. With three years of the same coaches, we’re really starting to get our chemistry flowing and we ultimately trust each other, I know I can trust my teammates.

Again the Cougars will take on Fair Grove tomorrow at 5:00 at the Joplin Athletic Complex for the district championship.