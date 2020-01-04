Cougars beat Eagles, 73-37

JOPLIN, Mo. – The College Heights boys defeated Jasper, 73-37 at Ozark Christian College, Friday (1/3) night.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Connor Burton who recorded 19 points while Jacob Bogar picked up a triple-double (18 points, 12 rebounds, & 11 assists). Miller Long also had 15 points in the victory.

College Heights improved to 7-3 on the season with their next game on Tuesday, January 7th at Diamond.

The College Heights Lady Cougars also picked up a win to start the evening against Jasper, 63-32, to improve to 8-1 on the season. Emmy Colin and Grace Bishop scored 13 points a piece with Catie Secker (11) also scoring in double figures.

