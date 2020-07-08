Cottey College receives $15,000 from the NFL for women’s flag football team

NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College is getting help from the NFL to start their women’s flag football team.

The school announced Wednesday that they will receive $15,000 from the league to help offset the costs of bringing a new team sport to campus.

“We are very excited that you are going on this journey with us and thankful that we

have institutions in the NAIA that continue to find new opportunities for young women to

play a sport they love and get a great education as well!” said Austin Bennett, Director,

Special Events & Sport Sponsorships for the NAIA.

Cottey is one of 15 schools that will have a women’s flag football team this spring, and the only women’s college to have one.

They’ll start their inaugural season in spring 2021 and will play their home games at Nevada High School’s Logan Field.