Construction is underway at Junge Field for Joplin’s new videoboard

JOPLIN, Mo. — Business is booming at Junge Field for what’s expected to be one of the largest videoboards in the state of Missouri.

NEVCO Sports announced back in May the installment of the videoboard, as the board itself is funded entirely by the Joplin community through local sponsors. Construction is underway with the videoboard set to be done and operational prior to the end of July.

Joplin High School athletic director Matt Hiatt mentioned that this something they’ve wanted for awhile, and now the gameday experience is about to see a big upgrade.

“This has been something that’s been on our radar since I’ve been in Joplin for eight years, on and off,” Hiatt said. “To be able to get it done, and to actually see the construction starting, and to be able to showcase all of our kids in that way, not just football, but also bands here and dance, and the work of our Joplin Eagle television students. And to finally see it happening is a very exciting time for us.”

The plan is to have the videoboard ready to go for Joplin’s first home football game in the fall. That marks week two of the regular season on Sept. 3 with the Eagles scheduled to host Nixa High School.