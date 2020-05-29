Construction in full swing on new turf field at Bob Anderson Stadium

NEOSHO, Mo. — Friday nights under the lights at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho are going to look a little different. Gone is the grass field of old. The Wildcats will play their home games on a brand new turf field this fall.

“We’re super excited,” Neosho head football coach Leon Miller said. “It’s going to change the way we approach things day to day a little bit and we won’t be quite as dependent on the weather and other factors. So we’re real excited about it. The kids are excited. We worked out a couple times across the road there and they were excited to see what was going on. So we’re ready to go.”

Neosho Superintendent Jim Cummins said plans were approved on the project last winter, with construction beginning this spring. The new turf and track upgrades are expected to cost around $900,000.

“The district will pay for the portion that is not fundraised, but presently we’re at about $700,000 of pledges either that have come in or people have pledged to pay,” Cummins said. “The advertising, some people are paying up front. Others will pay for it over time.”

The new field won’t just be a source of pride for the football team on Friday nights, as Cummins noted that several other teams, clubs, and community organizations could use the field.

“All of our sports that have issues with rain on their fields will be able to come out here and practice. Our band practices on the practice field throughout the cold October, November days ans sometimes it’s just a mess over there. So our band will be able to use it, our PE classes will be able to use it.”

Making this truly a project for all of Wildcat Nation.

“You know it’s something that, our kids take pride in what they have now,” Miller said. “But this is just going to add to it. You know they’re real excited about it. This is something they can be really, really proud of.”

The project is expected to be completed by early August. Cummins said there’s a small possibility the turf could be completed in time for the high school’s graduation in July.