Confident Cassville team prepares for state semifinals

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Cassville Wildcats have brought state semifinal football back home after posting an upset win over previously undefeated and top ranked Blair oaks last Saturday.

The journey to Columbia doesn’t get any easier this week.

The wildcats will now face last year’s Class 3 state champions Trinity Catholic.

Facing a high caliber team like the Titans could be a daunting task for any team, but playing at home in front of your fans, and with plenty of momentum, the wildcats believe they have what it takes to make it to the state title game.

“I think we’re going to play with extreme confidence,” Head coach Lance Parnell said. “Kind of our mantra for the last month or so has been ‘Give us one more week.’ We were playing for one more week, and that’s what they’re doing right now.”

“That’s going to be exciting and I’m excited to see how big the crowd is,” senior Bowen Preddy said. “Like against Lamar last year it was jam packed and I expect it to be like that again this year.”

“It feels really really good,” fellow senior DJ White added. “Cassville hasn’t be this far in the playoffs in a long time and it just feels really good for the community and for all of us.”

Kickoff is set for 1 pm Saturday.