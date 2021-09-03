Commerce takes down Galena in Bulldogs’ season opener

GALENA, Kan. — The Commerce Tigers defeated Galena in the Bulldogs’ season opener on Friday, 40-14.

Galena opened up scoring in the first quarter with a touchdown pass from Brett Sarwinski to Tyler Little. The squad failed a two-point conversion attempt, making the game 6-0 after the play.

Eric Cunningham then went on to score for Commerce, giving the Tigers a 7-6 lead after the PAT.

Galena responded by returning to their own ground game. Zane Turner took the ball and dodged several defenders in a massive touchdown run.

However, Commerce was able to bite back and, after a rain delay, sealed the game.