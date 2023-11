COMMERCE, OK – The Tigers pulled off a shocking upset against Wyandotte on Friday night.

Daniel Nino opened up the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and quarterback Hunter White would follow. White would break several tackles on his way to the end zone and the Tigers would take an early 14-0 lead.

The offense kept rolling for Commerce as they would end up shocking Wyandotte in a 66-28 win. The Tigers finish the regular season with a record of 5-5.