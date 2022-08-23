The Commerce Tigers prep for the 2022 season this week. They will take the field Friday for their first game as they cross in to Missouri to face Sarcoxie.

In the 2021 season, The Tigers would have a strong year finishing at 6-1 in district play and 8-3 overall. Commerce would make the playoffs where they would fall to Pawnee in the first round.

Head Coach Logan Cawyer is back to lead the team once again. The Tigers will return several experienced guys including the entire offensive line and look for another trip to the playoffs this fall.

We would catch up with the team to give us a closer look at their squad for the new year.

Commerce Head Coach Logan Cawyer said, “Really our offensive line. We’ve got, we had five sophomore, five sophomore kids on the line last year and they’re juniors now. So, we’re just kind of riding those guys. And when they play well, we usually play well as a team so.”

Senior Corben Cunliffe said, “Being a senior, It’s a big step. You got to become a leader and really push them to do better. Since they’re young, they don’t really know that much. We’re doing good right now. I mean, we are a young team, only got five seniors on the team. So, it’s a little bit tricky. And we got a lot of freshmen.”