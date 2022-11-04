WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Tonight (11/3), high school football teams in Oklahoma finished their last week of regular season play. Two teams in action this Thursday: The Wyandotte Bears against the Commerce Tigers. For the last regular season game, Wyandotte had home-field advantage. As soon as the clock started counting down in the first quarter, the Tigers quickly began to put up numbers on the scoreboard. By halftime, Commerce headed into the locker room feeling very comfortable with a near 40-point lead against the Bears, who achieved a first half touchdown and extra point. Throughout the final two quarters, the Commerce Tigers would continue to add to their score with several touchdowns, one of which was an interception recovered by Commerce freshmen, Jonas Shelton who ran it in to the end zone. As for this match up, Shelton would be the last of both teams to score. Commerce took home a big win against the Wyandotte Bears, with a score of 67-to-7. Next week, high school football playoffs begin in Oklahoma.