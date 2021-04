KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than two months after former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid was involved in a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged him with DWI -- serious physical injury on Monday.

Court documents say Reid's blood alcohol content was measured at .113 and he was driving 82 miles per hour in 65 miles per hour zone five seconds before the crash. This was a three-vehicle crash in early February near Arrowhead Stadium that left the girl in critical condition.