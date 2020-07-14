Columbus High School seniors take the field one last time

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Baseball players from Columbus High School got to take the field one last time Monday night.

Players from Columbus High School have been playing in a three-team summer league to try and make up for the season they lost this past spring.

“It’s been a battle and they’ve been competing just like a regular season,” said Columbus head baseball coach Mick Tedlock “It’s been a fun summer.”

Monday was their championship night. But for the seniors, it was much more than that. It was an opportunity to play alongside their high school teammates one last time.

“It’s awesome,” said junior Jaxson Haraughty. “The high school season ended kind of abruptly and it’s just nice to be out here, play with some of the seniors that we won’t be able to see again and play with and it’s nice to get that closure I guess you could say, and just get out here and play some baseball.”

In between games, they held a ceremony honoring this year’s seniors.