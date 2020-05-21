Columbus grad Jace McDown named 2019 MIAA Fall Student-Athlete of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA announced its 2019 Fall Student-Athlete of the Year Awards Thursday. The male winner was Jace McDown of Emporia State. McDown is a Columbus High School graduate.

McDown was a football student-athlete during the fall season for the Hornets. As a linebacker, he was selected as an honorable mention All-American and also received first-team All-MIAA accolades. McDown led the Association with 58 solo tackles and was second with 95 total tackles. His peers on the team voted him as the best teammate and most outstanding player.

Academically, the junior carried a 3.98 GPA in Health and Human Performance. McDown’s work in the classroom, combined with his play on the field allowed him to be named a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America selection and a D2 Athletic Director’s Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award winner. He was also an MIAA Scholar-Athlete and Academic Honor Roll Recipient over his career.

The 2019-2020 Emporia State most outstanding male student-athlete logged volunteered time with the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, the National Strength & Conditioning Association Conference, and at powerlifting meets at local high schools. He was also active in ESU’s HornetFest which was in conjunction with NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Love2Play Initiative and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) as the chapter’s vice president.