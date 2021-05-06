College Heights softball clinches first district title in program history

MT. VERNON, Mo. — The College Heights Christian school clinched the Class 2, District 6 championship on Thursday with a 9-6 win over Mt. Vernon. The title is the first in program history.

The game was tight for the first four innings, but an explosive last few innings propelled the Cougars from a 5-3 lead to a 9-3 lead heading into the seventh inning. Mt. Vernon was able to put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Jayli Johnson caught a fly ball for the out to seal the game.

Freshman Maddy Colin pitched all seven innings, posting eight strikeouts. Layne Jackson led the Cougars with three RBI’s, while Johnson had 2. Kloee Williamson posted three hits.

Mike Howard, College Heights softball head coach, says, “They took the momentum that they had in the last inning of the last game, and they kept rolling with it. They had that confidence built up, and they were really confident gong into this game. I told them, if you go out there and continue to have good at-bats and continue to have good approaches at the plate, good things are gonna happen, and that’s exactly what happened tonight.”

Though the Mountaineers weren’t able to rally, sophomore pitcher Harley Daniels was able to break Mt. Vernon’s single-season strikeout record. The previous record was 222, which was set in 2019. She pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts.

The Cougars will face Diamond in the Class 2 quarterfinal round on Thursday, May 13. The time and place are yet to be determined.