College Heights to add football team next fall

JOPLIN, Mo. – College Heights Christian School will be playing football next fall.

The school decided earlier this week to add football to its fall sports offerings. College Heights athletic director Phillip Jordan said Friday the decision to add football was one almost two years in the making, with parents and students expressing interest in starting up a team.

College Heights has played football in the past in a co-op with McAuley Catholic, but that ended when the team was folded. This will be the first time that College Heights will field a team solo.

The Cougars will start out playing a varsity schedule as an 8-man team. Jordan said several area 8-man teams have already reached out to schedule games for next season. The school has also been in contact with Joplin about using the field at the high school for the Cougars games.

Phillip said having a football team will be a big draw for students not currently playing a fall sport.

“We are always looking to add students and when you can provide different ways that drum up interest, it’s always a good idea to give it a shot,” Phillip said. “We do have families that have left College Heights because we don’t have football who have said ‘we would love to be at College Heights, however our kids love football and we want them to play so we can’t have them attend.’ So this will give them an opportunity to attend and play football.”