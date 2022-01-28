JOPLIN, Mo. – College Heights has taken a big step in the formation of its first solo football team, hiring a head coach.

The school has tabbed Travis Burk to lead the Cougars next season. Burk is no stranger to both football and coaching. He played at both Emporia State and Baker University before moving on to a career in education.

A defensive minded coach, Burk was the defensive coordinator at Labette County, Chanute, and Neodesha High Schools. He was also the head coach at Oswego and Humboldt High Schools.

Burk met with interested students in a meeting held at the school last week.

Burk has been married to wife, Tanya, for 25 years. The couple has three daughters, Keyahnah, Kaynahn and Klohe.