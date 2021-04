JOPLIN, Mo. — The College Heights softball team defeated Jasper at home on Wednesday, 11-1. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Wednesday due to anticipated weather.

College Heights’ Addison Lawrence posted 3 RBI’s, and pitcher Maddy Colin had 11 strikeouts.

The Cougars will travel to Liberal on Thursday, April 22. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.