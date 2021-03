RIVERTON, Kan. — The College Heights Christian School (with McAuley Catholic) softball team remains undefeated on the season after an 8-1 win over Riverton. The Lady Cougars now move to 3-0 on the season.

While several College Heights players hit home plate to score, Riverton’s only run of the game came from an out-of-the-park home run by Kenzie Houser.

The Lady Cougars will return to action on Tuesday, March 30 at home against Exeter. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m.