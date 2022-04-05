JOPLIN, Mo. — College Heights and Lamar softball faced off on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup. The first inning was eventful for both squads, with the score standing at 3-1 College Heights heading into the second. However, the Cougars eventually pulled away for an 8-1 win.

Sophomore pitcher and former Ozark 7 Player of the Year pitched all seven innings for College Heights, striking out eight batters.

The Cougars will be back in action on Friday, April 8 at Diamond; Lamar will play at Mt. Vernon that same day.