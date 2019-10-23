College Heights senior signs letter of intent to play college basketball

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local high school athlete has signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at the collegiate level.

College Heights senior Emmy Colin made it official Tuesday, putting pen to paper and committing to Mid America Christian University in Oklahoma City to play basketball.

The five sport athlete lead the Lady Cougars in scoring last year with an average of 19.3 points per game. She’s also scored over 1,400 career points.

Colin plans to major in Education while playing for the Evangels, and said playing at the next level is a childhood dream come true.

“Since third grade I’ve wanted to play college basketball and I’ve known that,” Colin said. “It’s just been a huge dream of mine. So it’s just like super cool for my teammates to be here and for my family and for all the people that I love and care about that have put in so much time and effort and blood, sweat, and tears into this game and helped me to become a better basketball player.”

Colin said the choice to play for MACU was an easy one.

“There are so many reasons, but just a few of them, the Christian atmosphere of the college and the culture that they built into the team, back to back national champions. It’s just so cool, the coaching staff and their players, I got to spend a little time with them, all of them on my visit.”

