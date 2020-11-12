College Heights senior Grace Bishop signs NLI to play soccer at John Brown University

JOPLIN, Mo. — What a few days its been for College Heights senior Grace Bishop.

Bishop put pen to paper Wednesday, making official her commitment to play soccer at John Brown University.

The signing marks another high point in Bishop’s athletic career. She and the cross country team won their first ever state title this past weekend.

Bishop said she was drawn to John Brown’s small town feel, the school’s nursing program, and the team’s competitive mindset.

“I’m just excited for the friendships I’m going to make with some of my teammates. I’ve met a lot of them and they’re really nice and look like they have a ton of fun. So I’m really excited for that, along with hopefully winning some championships while I’m there.”

She added that her time at College Heights has better prepared her to play at the next level.

“I think we have some really good coaches here and they’ve definitely pushed me and its been a fun ride. So I’m just excited.”