JOPLIN, Mo. – After last season’s loss in the sectional round, College Heights boys basketball made it their goal to make it back to sectionals again the next year.

They did just that on Wednesday. Unlike last season though, the Cougars were able to get past their sectional opponent, becoming the first team in program history to advance to the state quarterfinal round.

As the post season goes on though, the team said Thursday they know each opponent will get tougher.

It can’t get much tougher than the number one team in the state in Class 2. College Heights will take on Norwood. The Pirates defeated number three ranked Eugene in their sectional game. Norwood was a state semifinalist last season.

College Heights head coach Eric Johnson said his team will have a height advantage, but the game will still be tough.

“They’ve been there, they know what it takes,” Johnson said. “I’m sure they’re in the same situation. Their goal is to get back to the Final Four. They’re a senior dominated class so it’s going to be a tough ball game. They have a very good well rounded team.”

Saturday’s game means more to upperclassmen like Curtis Davenport, who was a sophomore in during last year’s postseason run.

“It means a ton to us, it means a ton to our entire student body,” Davenport said. “This is something that we’re just enjoying so much and we’ve been looking forward to it since last year and something we’ve been working toward. So seeing all this hard work come to fruition it’s ultimately a great thing for us and it’s a great feeling.”

Tip off of Saturday’s Class 2 quarterfinal is set for 2:45 pm at Republic High School in Republic. The winner will face the winner of the Lakeland/Bishop LeBlond game in the semifinals in Springfield on March 11.