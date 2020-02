JOPLIN, Mo. - McAuley boys fall to Providence in overtime, 68-63, despite leading at the half.

Tuesday's Schedule: 4 PM - Sheldon vs. Lamar JV (girls), 5:30 PM - Thomas Jefferson vs. Sheldon (boys), 7 PM - McAuley vs. College Heights JV (girls), & 8:30 PM - McAuley vs. College Heights (boys).