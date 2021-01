JOPLIN, Mo. — The College Heights girls basketball team improved their record to 10-1 with a 40-34 win over Diamond Tuesday.

Seniors Lainey Lett and Grace Bishop lead the Cougars scoring attack with 11 points each. Klohe Burk added nine.

College Heights will be back in action January 14 when the Cougars go on the road to face Wyandotte.

College Heights also won the boys contest, defeating Diamond 45-27. Miller Long lead the scoring with 17 points. They’ll be back on the court Friday at Exeter.