College Heights hopes to use size, speed in sectional against Blue Eye

JOPLIN, Mo. — Last season the College Heights girls basketball team fell short of winning a district title.

That certainly wasn’t the case this season, as the Lady Cougars took down Jasper to claim the Class 2 District 12 crown.

“It meant a lot,” College Heights senior Matison Whitmore said. “It (the loss last season) stung a lot, just being so close and letting it slip through, just in the last couple minutes honestly, and this year just coming back, getting that victory, it meant a lot.”

Now the focus turns to a sectional match up against Blue Eye in Carthage this Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs made easy work of Spokane to advance and take on College Heights. They’re a team not built on size. No player on their roster stands over 5’9. The Lady Cougars hope to use the size difference to their advantage.

“The other posts and I, we’re really determined to score and I think that if we can get it inside the post, that would be really helpful and take some pressure off our guards because Blue Eye plays some strong defense so if we can help get some pressure off our guards, that would be really nice,” junior forward Catie Secker said.

“I think we need to be prepared for the kind of team we’re going to face, and know who they are,” junior Lainey Lett said. Our coach, Coach (John) Blankenship has done a great job of scouting them, taking notes on them, and giving us information on here’s how we guard them and here’s how we help out teammates whenever one gets lost.”

“They’re super fast, but so are we,” senior guard Emmy Colin added. “So we’re super excited to play them. We’re preparing really hard. We’re pumped, we’re so excited. We’re ready. We’re ready.”

Tip off from Carthage is set for 6 pm.