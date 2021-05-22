College Heights’ girls track team claims first state title in school history

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — College Heights High School chased history at the MSHSAA Class 1 Track and Field Championships at Adkins Stadium Saturday, and the Lady Cougars reached a feat the program has never reached before.

The Lady Cougars finished with 62 points to win their first state title and set school records in four different events. The 4×100 team that included Jayli Johnson, Alli Fiscus, Lauren Ukena, and Addie Lawrence took home a first place finish in the state meet.

Lawrence even broke her own school record in the 100m to win the championship in the event as well as winning a title in the 400m.

Nineteen points separated College Heights from the second-place finishers in Princeton High School.