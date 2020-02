JOPLIN, Mo. — The College Heights girls basketball team earned a runners up finish in the Mercy Warrior Classic Saturday, falling to Providence Academy 62-49. The loss is just their second of the season, the Lady Cougars now sit at 19-2 on the year.

The College Heights boys won the boys tournament championship, defeating the Joplin junior Varsity 58-55.

Both teams will face Thomas Jefferson next Tuesday.