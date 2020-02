JOPLIN, Mo. – The Lady Cougars advance to the finals of the Class 2 District 12 tournament with a 62-24 victory over Verona.

The @CHCSathletics Girls Basketball team looking to punch their tickets to the finals of Class 2 District 12! They lead 40-9 at the half. Grace Bishop 18 points, Klohe Burke 15 points pic.twitter.com/01Mv7oVdGr — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 26, 2020

The Lady Cougars attacked early and often in the first half taking a 40-9 advantage to the locker room.

College Heights will face the Jasper girls on Friday for the District Championship on Friday at 6 PM.