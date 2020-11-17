College Heights GBB on the road back to districts

Lady Cougars won districts for the first since 1998 last season

JOPLIN, Mo. — High school basketball gets rolling as early as next week, and College Heights High School’s girls basketball team is coming off its first district title since 1998. Lucky for the Lady Cougars, there’ll be a number of familiar faces.

College Heights will have four returning seniors this year, three of which were permanent starters last season. The team also returns sophomore Khloe Burke, who saw time in the starting lineup last year as well. Missing from the lineup is Emmy Colin as she graduated in May and now plays basketball at Mid-America Christian in Oklahoma City.

Since the team is down a star player, this season will be all about returning to the basics.

“Just hard work, dedication, getting the right components in, building our team unity, and just kind of coming together and gelling as a group,” College Heights head girls basketball coach John Blakenship said.

Senior guard Grace Bishop believes because four players on the current roster ran cross country together that’ll give the team an edge come the new season.

“It’s that we’re in good shape,” she said. “And so we can run the floor a lot longer and a lot faster than other teams, which that’s been a big benefit, as seen last year, and we’re hoping to do the same thing this year.”