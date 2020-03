CARTHAGE, Mo. – The College Heights girls fall to Blue 46-40 in the Class 2 Sectional.

College Heights brought the game to within two points 42-40 courtesy of a three point play by Grace Bishop, but the Lady Bulldogs were solid from the line in the end.

The Lady Cougars finish their season 26-3 overall.