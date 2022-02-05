JOPLIN, Mo. — The Mercy Warrior Classic basketball tournament concluded on Saturday, with winners being crowned in both the boys and girls brackets.

College Heights faced Providence Academy in the boys championship. The two teams had played each other previously in November, with Providence winning 68-54.

The game went the opposite direction this time around. College Heights built a nine point lead over Providence by halftime, and powered through the second half to win 57-51. The Cougars were crowned tournament champions, and senior guard Miller Long, who had 18 points in the win, was named Tournament MVP.

Boys 3rd place- Thomas Jefferson 70 Sarcoxie 38

Girls championship- Providence Academy 64 Lamar 52

Girls 3rd place- College Heights 36 McAuley 31