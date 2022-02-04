JOPLIN, Mo. — In the Mercy Warrior Classic boys division on Friday, College Heights and Thomas Jefferson faced off in the semifinal round.

Things were looking bleak for the Cougars, who trailed by as many as seven points in the third quarter- but a run late in the third and into the fourth quarter pulled them out of the hole and propelled them to a double digit win, 64-53, over Thomas Jefferson.

Curtis Davenport, College Heights forward says, “I think it’s just kind of the knowledge and confidence and assurance that we’ve been in these situations before, and we know how to come back from somewhat large deficits. It’s just a matter of staying focused and staying ready.”

Eric Johnson, College Heights head coach says, “We got into that press, made some things happen for us, some turnovers. And, forced their shots. Then we started getting some shots to fall that weren’t the first three quarters, three and a half quarters of the game.”

Davenport led the Cougars in scoring with 17 points, while Ethan Meeks followed with 16. Johnson also had an impressive statistic of his own: this game marked his 650th career win.

College Heights will face Providence Academy in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Providence automatically advanced to the title after Sarcoxie forfeited in the semifinal round.

McAuley and Carl Junction JV also battled for a spot in the fifth place game on Friday. The Bulldogs won 54-43.