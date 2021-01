CHEROKEE, Kan. — The College Heights girls basketball team was able to hold off opponent Erie on their way to a 37-32 victory in the 2021 Lancer Classic championship.

With the win, the Lady Cougars move to 13-2 on the season. They’ll be back in action Monday on the road against Exeter.

In the third place game, McAuley Catholic defeated Baxter Springs 57-33.