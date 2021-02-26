College Heights boys win first ever district championship over Liberal

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The College Heights boys basketball team took home the Class 2, District 12 trophy on Friday with a 69-45 win over Liberal. The district title is the first ever in school history.

College Heights’ Curtis Davenport led the game in scoring with 21 points. Miller Long had 19, and Hagen Beck had 18. Liberal’s Caleb Suschnick had 16 points.

Miller Long says, “I’m feeling great. First district championship in school history for the boys. I’ve been wanting to win ever since I was a freshman, so it’s a great feeling.”

Curtis Davenport says, “It’s probably the most special moment I’ve had playing basketball. It feels really special to be able to bring it to this school but obviously it’s a team effort.”

The Cougars will play Crane in the next round of postseason play.