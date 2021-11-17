College Heights boys’ basketball returns experienced starters in hopes of advancing past sectionals

JOPLIN, Mo. — The College Heights boys’ basketball team went on a historic run during the 2020-2021 season, securing a district title for the first time in program history.

Though they went out in the sectional round, the squad is looking to be in good shape this season. The Cougars return four seniors, all of which will start, including Miller Long, Ethan Adel, Hagen Beck, and Ethan Meeks. They’ll also be utilizing junior Curtis Davenport, who’s now a three season starter.

Head coach Eric Johnson says now that his team knows how to get to a sectional game, they’re hungry to go further.

Johnson says, “That kind of carried over into the summer, and this fall. They’ve put a lot of time and effort into getting ready for basketball for this year. They’re anxious. It’s a real good group, real good leadership group this year with our four seniors, so that’ll carry us a long ways.”

Long says, “We got knocked out by I think 15 or something. I was pretty upset. I wanted to keep playing. I know for the majority of the other people it was like that to. I don’t want to lose a single game. I hate losing, so yeah, every time I get the chance to win I want to.”

The Cougars will open their season this Friday night at Providence Academy.