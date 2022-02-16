JOPLIN, Mo. — The College Heights boys basketball team seems to be making history left and right. They captured their first ever district championship last season, and last night, they had another first.

The Cougars defeated Golden City 61-52 to capture the Ozark 7 title, marking their first conference championship in program history. They’re also the first team to hit 20 wins in a season.

The team feels they have what it takes to make a deep postseason run this year, and that their accomplishments along the way make it that much sweeter.

Miller Long, College Heights guard, says, “It feels great. [I have] great teammates. It’s just great to get it done, and I hope years in the future we get a lot more and it will go down in history that I was part of the first team, and I love that. I’m proud of our team.

Eric Johnson, College Heights head coach, says, “That was a great follow up to last year. We set some goals in the beginning of the year, and conference championship was one of them. So, they followed through on that. It was a struggle. You know, these teams by the time February rolls around, all these teams you see on Hudl and on video and they know what you’re doing, so you just gotta execute. But it was good, rewarding for the program, rewarding for the school.”

The Cougars have one last regular season game on Thursday on the road against Sarcoxie before hitting the playoffs.