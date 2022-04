Jasper, MO. — Sophomore pitcher Maddy Colin threw 16 strikeouts on Friday in College Heights’ shut-out win over Lamar in the Jasper Invitational Tournament.

The Cougars took a decisive 7-0 win over Lamar. The offense was supported largely by Addison Lawrence, who had three RBIs and two runs on the day. Jayli Johnson also added two runs and two hits.

College Heights will be back in action on Monday at home against Golden City, while Lamar will host Buffalo.