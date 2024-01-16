PITTSBURG, KS – Saint Mary’s Colgan star quarterback Tucker Harrell announced his commitment to play for Pitt State Tuesday afternoon.

In a post from X (formerly known as Twitter), Harrell wrote, “I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Pittsburg State University! Thank you to everyone for the love and support throughout this process.”

I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Pittsburg State University‼️ Thank you to everyone for the love and support throughout this process‼️🦍#committed@CoachTomAnthony@jordaan_17 @GorillasFB pic.twitter.com/7CDsbLQl1r — Tucker Harrell (@TuckerHarrell9) January 16, 2024

Harrell will join new head coach Tom Anthony’s Gorillas after a great 2023 season with the Panthers. The senior spent his 2023 campaign on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball under head coach Shawn Seematter.

On defense, Harrell garnered 41 tackles, two interceptions, and one tackle for a loss. Harrell was selected for the Kansas Shrine Bowl at the beginning of the new year, and was a first team all-state selection.