Colgan’s Kaitlin Crossland named KODE 12 May student-athlete of the month

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KODE 12) — We have reached our final student-athlete of the month for the 2020-2021 school year and St. Mary’s Colgan’s Kaitlin Crossland certainly saved her best for last.

A multi-sport athlete, Crossland topped off her high school career with a softball state title — her second as a Panther. Crossland also competed in volleyball and almost brought home a state title in basketball this past winter.

But the senior pitcher put on another dominant season in the circle. Crossland recorded 180 strikeouts this season and even got it done in the box as well. She homered six times while maintaining a .466 batting average.

“I’m definitely going to miss it,” Crossland said. “It’s so much fun, it’s competitive, and it’s a challenge that I get to be a part of the whole season, but I’m excited to be on to the next chapter of life.”