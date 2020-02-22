It all goes down on Saturday night as both pro and amateur fighters take center stage for boxing and MMA fights in Pittsburg.

“You can’t do bigger things without a local show, you know, you got to grow somewhere,” Jody Linthicum, a fighter from Joplin

We’re just one step closer to the big show as the fighters took to the scale to weigh in ahead of fight night. The event known as “Clash at the Crossing Two” contains a mixture of boxing and MMA fights, beginning at 7 PM tomorrow (2/22) at Kansas Crossing, open to all ages. Fighters as near as Joplin to as far as Mexico City are set to step in the ring. And trainers and fighters alike recognize the importance of building a local crowd to make a name for themselves.

“It’s real good…you get out here, you get your name out, start getting a local crowd and building some fans and stuff. But the big thing is they become kind of heroes to the younger kids. I’ve worked, amateurs and pros both, they look up to my pros, believe me big time. And they’ll be coming out here watching them fight as well,” said Dallas Clark, trainer at Heartland Boxing Gym.

“You can’t do bigger things without a local show, you know, you got to grow somewhere,” said Jody Linthicum, a fighter from Joplin.

“Fans can expect a loud, ruckus, entertaining, exciting, exciting environment. It should be just a lot of fun,” added Kansas Crossing Director of Marketing, Jon Spiers.