CJ’s Salma Lewis sets a new standard for the Bulldogs volleyball program

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A new standard has been set for the Carl Junction Bulldogs volleyball program.

It’s something that doesn’t happen often. A one of a kind occurrence that transpired a kind of feeling that Carl Junction senior Salma Lewis never though she’d reach. Forty-three kills was all that was needed to surpass the school’s all-time record. Twelve days passed by, and not only did Lewis break the record, she set a new record.. A career-high 1,000 kills.

“It was always in the back of my head each game, just getting closer and closer,” Lewis said. “So, I’m just glad I finally made that accomplishment.”

A year that brought forth uncertainty, Lewis has made every single swing count. Between different teammates, different opponents, chances at district titles, Lewis has cemented herself as one of the Bulldog greats. And that’s for certain.

“She’s definitely left a big mark to try to attain, which is what you want your kids to always be striving to break records,” Carl Junction head volleyball coach Cheryl Sharples said. “That’s what they’re here for. There are kids that don’t even take a thousand swings in their whole career.”

They’re the type of numbers that earns you a place on the wall. But for now, it’s only just a snapshot of what more she can achieve.

“Freshman and sophomore year were more difficult for me, I think,” Lewis said. “But like once junior and senior year hit like this team has grown so much, and I’m so lucky to be a part of it. And I seriously could not have done it without them. I love all the relationships I’ve made along the way.”