CJ’s Destiny Buerge named KODE 12 February student-athlete of the month

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Destiny Buerge has already developed into one of the Bulldogs top scorers. She’s turned a lot of heads in just her second season with the girls basketball team, and she’s definitely caught our attention as Buerge has been named the KODE 12 February student-athlete of the month.

Buerge was a freshman last season during Carl Junction’s incredible postseason run that unfortunately was cut short due to COVID-19, ending with a perfect 28-0 record. Now in her second year, Buerge reached 1,000 career points and helped lead the Bulldogs back to the state quarterfinals.

She says it doesn’t come easy. It’s all about putting in the work to get to where you want to be.

“It helps when you’re in the gym all the time and working at it because it’s not just going to come naturally, you have to put in the work” she said. “But it helps with my teammates — like just helping me on the court, making shots, getting me open when I need it.”