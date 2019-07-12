CJ Freedom prepares for nationals

The CJ Freedom Track and Field team will take 35 athletes to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete at Nationals.

The competition will bring upwards of 12,000 track and field athletes to North Carolina to compete.

CJ Freedom Track and Field has been around for 10 years and allows athletes, ages 7 to 18, a chance to train and compete even after the track and field season is over.

As CJ Freedom welcomes athletes from all over the area, its founder, Danny Sluder is thankful for the Carl Junction school district’s continued support of the program by allowing them to use their facilities.