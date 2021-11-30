CJ Classic Night Two: Scores and highlights

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Action continued Tuesday night in the 45th annual CJ Classic. Below are the scores from Tuesday’s games.
Consolation Semifinal One: Joplin 53, McDonald County 33
Consolation Semifinal Two: Springdale 42, Neosho 27
Winner Semifinal One: Nevada 64, Parkview 58
Winner Semifinal Two: Carl Junction 59, Seneca 42
Seneca will take on Parkview in the third place game Thursday. Carl Junction will face Nevada in the tournament championship following the conclusion of the third place game. Tip off is set for 8:30 pm.