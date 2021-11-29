CJ Classic Night One: Scores and Highlights

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Action in the 45th annual Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic began on Monday. Below are the results from each of the day one games.

Game 1: Nevada 50, Joplin 41

Game 2: Parkview 62, McDonald County 49

Game 3: Seneca 61, Springdale 48

Game 4: Carl Junction 48, Neosho 34

Joplin will face McDonald County at 4pm on Tuesday. Springdale takes on Neosho at 5:30.

Semifinal action will be begin at 7 when Nevada takes on Parkview. The winner of that game will face the winner of the other semifinal, Seneca/Carl Junction on Thursday.

